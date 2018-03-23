City
Sold! Toronto tech exec's bachelor pad goes for $2.2 million

Designer Mazen El-Abdallah from Mazen Studio renovated this stylish, three-bedroom home located on Markham Street.

The reno job is so spectacular it was featured in the Globe and Mail and on the cover of House & Home Magazine in February 2016.

El-Abdallah designed this place for a tech exec, combining "masculine decor with modern lines and understated glitz," he said in House & Home.

The home has some amazing features, including an ornate Victorian fireplace, a bistro-style kitchen that leads out to a balcony and a walk-in closet that could make any shopaholic go weak in the knees.

The home is split into an owner's unit and a rental unit. The owner's unit takes up half of the first floor and all of the second and third floors, while the rental unit is the back half of the first floor and the basement.

The rental unit brings in over $2,300 a month, according to the Real Estate gossip site The Mash, which could help with the mortgage if the new owners are renting it out.

While the rental unit wasn't included in this reno, it's no surprise this place went for over asking price.

The Essentials
Why it sold for what it did?

When your home is featured in the Globe and Mail and House & Home Magazine, it’s obviously going to fetch a pretty penny.

Was it worth it?

Absolutely. Not only is this a gorgeous Victorian house in one of Toronto's most coveted neighbourhoods but El-Abdallah's renovation also brings this home up to another level. If the new owners fix up the rental unit this place could easily sell for twice as much in the future.

