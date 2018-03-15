City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 49 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Road Closure Toronto

Watch out for these weekend road closures in Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 49 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

As spring approaches, there's one thing Toronto can always expect: road closures. While the month of March isn't flush with weekend closures, there are still a few happening that drivers should be aware of.

Here's what you need to know to navigate the city by car this weekend.

Allen Road

All southbound lanes on Allen Road from Lawrence Avenue West to Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto will be closed beginning Friday at 11 p.m. and will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m. as a result of work by Crosslinx Transit Solutions.

St. Patrick's Day Run

The 5k run will close Wellington St. West from Clarence Square to Yonge St. on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

TTC Subway Closure

In addition to road closures, there will be no subway service on Line 3 from Kennedy to McCowan stations on March 17 and 18 due to track and infrastructure work.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Watch out for these weekend road closures in Toronto

Toronto just got $9 billion to make our subway dreams come true

Condo of the week: 68 Broadview Avenue

Toronto university students could pay $70 for TTC monthly passes

There's a TTC subway closure this weekend

Rental of the week: 70 Distillery Lane

Video shows bed bugs crawling around Ryerson classroom

Concert to support Toronto's LGBTQ community postponed after backlash