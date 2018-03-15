Watch out for these weekend road closures in Toronto

As spring approaches, there's one thing Toronto can always expect: road closures. While the month of March isn't flush with weekend closures, there are still a few happening that drivers should be aware of.

Here's what you need to know to navigate the city by car this weekend.

All southbound lanes on Allen Road from Lawrence Avenue West to Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto will be closed beginning Friday at 11 p.m. and will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m. as a result of work by Crosslinx Transit Solutions.

The 5k run will close Wellington St. West from Clarence Square to Yonge St. on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In addition to road closures, there will be no subway service on Line 3 from Kennedy to McCowan stations on March 17 and 18 due to track and infrastructure work.