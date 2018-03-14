There's a TTC subway closure this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure. This time the closure will be occurring on the Scarborough line.

There will be no subway service on Line 3 from Kennedy to McCowan stations on March 17 and 18 due to track and infrastructure work. Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

Regular scheduled service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Finch West and Wilson stations on March 30, March 31 and April 1 due to signal upgrades.