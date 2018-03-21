Rental of the week: 508 Delaware Avenue North

This ladies and gents is the rental to end all rentals. It’s a perfect combination of modern and vintage.

The dining room ceiling medallion was hand carved in the 1850’s. There are curved doorways, hardwood floors, exposed brick accents, and a fabulous factory glass feature wall to leave even the pickiest renters speechless.

Fun fact: the home is steps away from 2016’s most interesting street, which houses some of Toronto’s best breweries.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house on Delaware Avenue North, comes unfurnished, which is a tragedy considering how well they decorated this place.

The kitchen seems a bit cramped but there’s plenty of living space in the house. There’s an office, a big rec room in the basement, and a massive backyard.

This painfully cool home is listed for $5,200 a month but if you split the rent between three people it’s not the worst. It works out to be about $1,700 a month each, which is honestly the going rate for a studio in the Entertainment District these days.

Specs

Address: 508 Delaware Ave. N

Type: House

Rent: $5,200/ month

Listing agent: Toronto Luxury Rentals

Furnished? No

Utilities: Not included

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 3

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? Backyard with brick patio

Pet-friendly? No

Good for

Me. I want it. Back off everyone! Kidding, I can't afford this even if I never buy avocado toast again. But I could see this place being perfect for three entrepreneur-types who convert the garage into a workshop and start a carpentry business, or a really cool family.

Move on if

You want a proper bedroom door. While the glass feature wall is stylish, it does make changing in your room tricky. If you’re sharing this place with roommates you might not want to always be on display like that.