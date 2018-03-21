Rental of the week: 508 Delaware Avenue North

City
This ladies and gents is the rental to end all rentals. It’s a perfect combination of modern and vintage.

508 delaware ave n torontoThe dining room ceiling medallion was hand carved in the 1850’s. There are curved doorways, hardwood floors, exposed brick accents, and a fabulous factory glass feature wall to leave even the pickiest renters speechless.

508 delaware ave n toronto Fun fact: the home is steps away from 2016’s most interesting street, which houses some of Toronto’s best breweries.

508 delaware ave n torontoThe three-bedroom, three-bathroom house on Delaware Avenue North, comes unfurnished, which is a tragedy considering how well they decorated this place. 

508 delaware ave n torontoThe kitchen seems a bit cramped but there’s plenty of living space in the house. There’s an office, a big rec room in the basement, and a massive backyard.

508 delaware ave n torontoThis painfully cool home is listed for $5,200 a month but if you split the rent between three people it’s not the worst. It works out to be about $1,700 a month each, which is honestly the going rate for a studio in the Entertainment District these days.

508 delaware ave n toronto

Specs
  • Address: 508 Delaware Ave. N
  • Type: House
  • Rent: $5,200/ month
  • Listing agent: Toronto Luxury Rentals
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Not included
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 3
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Backyard with brick patio
  • Pet-friendly? No
508 delaware ave n toronto Good for

Me. I want it. Back off everyone! Kidding, I can't afford this even if I never buy avocado toast again. But I could see this place being perfect for three entrepreneur-types who convert the garage into a workshop and start a carpentry business, or a really cool family.

508 delaware ave n toronto Move on if

You want a proper bedroom door. While the glass feature wall is stylish, it does make changing in your room tricky. If you’re sharing this place with roommates you might not want to always be on display like that.

508 delaware ave n toronto

Lead photo by

508delawareaven.com

