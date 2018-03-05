City
Police could return to Toronto Pride Parade this year

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Last year's Pride celebrations were nothing short of controversial, with the echoes of tension between Toronto Police and Black Lives Matter still fresh in the public eye.

Officers were forbidden by Pride Toronto to wear their uniforms, bring cruisers or enter police floats in the 2017 parade, sparking backlash among citizenscity councillors and police officials.

It looks like Pride Toronto may now be reconsidering its stance. Maybe.

The Toronto Star reports that police are "in discussions with Pride Toronto on the status of their parade presence in June," though no final decisions have been made at this time.

Police union president Mike McCormack told The Star that "officers are hoping that Pride will reconsider its position this year by allowing police to march in uniform."

He acknowledges, however, that tension between Toronto's LGBT community and police could hinder progress in this regard.

The latter has been under fire for some time now over how it's been handling the case of suspected Village serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Lead photo by

Mauricio Calero

