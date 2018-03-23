City
Michelle LePage
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
student housing toronto

Fancy new Ryerson residence might be too expensive for students

City
Michelle LePage
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You won't find many student discounts when it comes to rent in Toronto. That's especially true if you're a Ryerson student looking to live on campus this fall.

The university's newest on-campus residence building will cost students a whopping $1400 a month, plus utilities. By comparison, that's only a few hundred less than the average price of an entire one-bedroom unit in the city these days.

What do you get for $1400? A private, single room in a four-bedroom unit. If you want fewer roommates, expect to pay more. 

The units in the 30-floor tower all come furnished and with full kitchens and living room space. Residents have access to on-site laundry, a gym and yoga studio, study rooms and lounges. 

There's also a makers space to work on your side gig so you can, you know, afford $1400 a month.

The building at 186 Jarvis St. is open to Ryerson first-year and upper-year students with cash to burn. First-years feeling less fancy have access to Ryerson's older residences but single rooms there still cost over $1000 a month, plus the cost of a mandatory meal plan.

Meanwhile, privately run, off-campus student residence buildings can get just as pricey, if not more.

It sure doesn't pay to be a student these days.

Lead photo by

Ryerson University

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Fancy new Ryerson residence might be too expensive for students

It could soon be illegal to take bikes apart in Toronto parks

Sold! Toronto tech exec's bachelor pad goes for $2.2 million

Toronto is getting a stunning building made of wood

Beware of Doug signs pop up around Toronto

Condo of the week: 155 Dalhousie Street

Toronto condo prices continue to soar higher

Toronto is getting a centre for Indigenous innovation and entrepreneurship