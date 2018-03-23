Fancy new Ryerson residence might be too expensive for students

You won't find many student discounts when it comes to rent in Toronto. That's especially true if you're a Ryerson student looking to live on campus this fall.

The university's newest on-campus residence building will cost students a whopping $1400 a month, plus utilities. By comparison, that's only a few hundred less than the average price of an entire one-bedroom unit in the city these days.

You should have created more affordable housing. $1440 per month (triple) is out of the range of most students. Also the rooms are tiny. — Jennifer Williams (@jiffer45) March 15, 2018

What do you get for $1400? A private, single room in a four-bedroom unit. If you want fewer roommates, expect to pay more.

The units in the 30-floor tower all come furnished and with full kitchens and living room space. Residents have access to on-site laundry, a gym and yoga studio, study rooms and lounges.

There's also a makers space to work on your side gig so you can, you know, afford $1400 a month.

The building at 186 Jarvis St. is open to Ryerson first-year and upper-year students with cash to burn. First-years feeling less fancy have access to Ryerson's older residences but single rooms there still cost over $1000 a month, plus the cost of a mandatory meal plan.

Meanwhile, privately run, off-campus student residence buildings can get just as pricey, if not more.

It sure doesn't pay to be a student these days.