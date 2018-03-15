City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto rent march

Average cost of a one bedroom rental in Toronto drops to $1,970

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is no longer the most expensive rental market in Canada, rejoice! But also consider how disturbing this information is, given that a one bedroom apartment will still cost you almost $2000 a month.

Padmapper just released its national monthly rent report for March and, for the first time in a long time, there's good news for The 6ix.

One bedroom units in Toronto are now just $1,970 a month, on average – a whopping $30 less than they were half a year ago and 4.4 per cent down from last month's average of $2,060.

After crunching the numbers from hundreds of thousands of listings, the apartment hunting website found that Vancouver had reclaimed its spot as the most expensive city in Canada with an average one bedroom rent of $2,000.

The cost of two bedrooms saw a dip in both cities, however, by 1.6 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

It now costs around $2,500 to rent a two bedroom unit in Toronto and $3,150 for the same type of unit in Vancouver – a figure that may have helped our West Coast friends get their title back. 

Congratulations / I'm sorry, Vancouver. We're more than happy to let you take number one in this anti-competition.

Lead photo by

Lauren O'Neil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Average cost of a one bedroom rental in Toronto drops to $1,970

Watch out for these weekend road closures in Toronto

Toronto just got $9 billion to make our subway dreams come true

Condo of the week: 68 Broadview Avenue

Toronto university students could pay $70 for TTC monthly passes

There's a TTC subway closure this weekend

Rental of the week: 70 Distillery Lane

Video shows bed bugs crawling around Ryerson classroom