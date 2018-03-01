City
Derek Flack
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
brant park condos toronto

Condo of the week: 39 Brant Street

City
Derek Flack
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

For those who've always want to occupy a penthouse but don't have $10 million lying around for a spot at the Shangri La or Ritz, there are plenty of options in mid-sized buildings that still offer considerable cachet. 

brant park condos torontoThis unit in the Brant Park condos comes in at just shy of $1.2 million, but offers two floors across 1195 square feet of space plus a nice north-facing terrace. The finishes are industrial/minimal, but not quite entirely utilitarian thanks to laminate floors and the stylish staircase. 

brant park condos torontoI'm usually hit or miss on exposed concrete, but here it works well. Part of the allure can be chalked up to the floor-to-ceiling windows, which bathes the place in light, thereby fighting off the main pitfall of dreariness that occasionally accompanies this design choice.

brant park condos torontoThe kitchen is on the small side, but some of that space is redistributed to allow for a spacious dining area and a third washroom, which is particularly useful for the purposes of entertaining, lest guests have to trek upstairs every time they need to use the facilities.

brant park condos torontoWhile not huge, the master/en suite combo has just enough luxury to suit the price tag. And, really, who needs more space than this in the city? Throw in decent maintenance fees, and this one might be an attractive option for someone who's pines after a King West penthouse. 

brant park condos torontoSpecs
  • Address: Ph 1007 - 39 Brant St.
  • Price: $1,194,900
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 99
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $768.11
  • Listing agent: Tim Bosworth
  • Listing ID: C4044499
brant park condos torontoGood For

For those who can afford it, this two-bedroom unit has fairly broad appeal, from a single who wants a guest room, to a couple who wants an office, to a small urban family who will make use of both sleeping spaces.

brant park condos torontoMove On If 

You don't need a penthouse. Two floors is definitely nice, but you can get a two bedroom condo at a fraction of the cost if space is your primary requirement. 

brant park condos torontobrant park condos torontobrant park condos torontobrant park condos torontobrant park condos torontobrant park condos toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Photos by

Property Spaces

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Condo of the week: 39 Brant Street

Door-to-door sales are now banned in Toronto

BMO building massive urban campus at the Eaton Centre

Toronto about to get up to 10cm of snow

Stunning new building coming to York University campus

Rental of the week: 194 Clinton Street

Toronto just shattered another temperature record

Guy says he was drunk while riding on back of TTC subway