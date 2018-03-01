Condo of the week: 39 Brant Street

For those who've always want to occupy a penthouse but don't have $10 million lying around for a spot at the Shangri La or Ritz, there are plenty of options in mid-sized buildings that still offer considerable cachet.

This unit in the Brant Park condos comes in at just shy of $1.2 million, but offers two floors across 1195 square feet of space plus a nice north-facing terrace. The finishes are industrial/minimal, but not quite entirely utilitarian thanks to laminate floors and the stylish staircase.

I'm usually hit or miss on exposed concrete, but here it works well. Part of the allure can be chalked up to the floor-to-ceiling windows, which bathes the place in light, thereby fighting off the main pitfall of dreariness that occasionally accompanies this design choice.

The kitchen is on the small side, but some of that space is redistributed to allow for a spacious dining area and a third washroom, which is particularly useful for the purposes of entertaining, lest guests have to trek upstairs every time they need to use the facilities.

While not huge, the master/en suite combo has just enough luxury to suit the price tag. And, really, who needs more space than this in the city? Throw in decent maintenance fees, and this one might be an attractive option for someone who's pines after a King West penthouse.

Specs

Address: Ph 1007 - 39 Brant St.

Price: $1,194,900

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $768.11

Listing agent: Tim Bosworth

Listing ID: C4044499

Good For

For those who can afford it, this two-bedroom unit has fairly broad appeal, from a single who wants a guest room, to a couple who wants an office, to a small urban family who will make use of both sleeping spaces.

Move On If

You don't need a penthouse. Two floors is definitely nice, but you can get a two bedroom condo at a fraction of the cost if space is your primary requirement.