One of the TTC's busiest subway stations will be closed this weekend

Work on the Eglinton Crosstown has already brought with it a mess of road closures and construction barricades since it started in 2014, but now it's subway riders who will feel the effects starting this weekend.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on February 10 and 11 due to upgrades at Eglinton Station. A new ventilation system is being built and the station is being prepped for the eventual arrival of the LRT.

Shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure. These will be loaded via Eglinton's bus terminal, which will be up and running while the subway is closed.

Regular scheduled service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled shutdown will once again halt weekend service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on February 17 and 18 as work continues on upgrades at Eglinton.