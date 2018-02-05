Subway station closures add to traffic nightmare on Eglinton

Get ready for more headaches at Yonge and Eglinton as a perfect storm of construction projects are set to make the intersection and surrounding streets (even more of a) nightmare.

The intersection of Yonge and Eglinton has already been an obstacle course of road closures and construction barricades since work on the Eglinton Crosstown started in 2014, but now it's subway riders’ turn to get a taste of the confusion.

Eglinton and Davisville Stations are going to be shut down this weekend (Feb 10-11), and then again, for the three weekends after that.

Whether you're waiting for a bus, driving through narrow, cement barricaded lanes on Eglinton or trying to get in or out of your neighbourhood, blocked by no turn signs & snaking traffic - we're pretty sure the #CrosstownLRT cannot arrive fast enough! #Toronto #TorontoProblems https://t.co/cfgKXigCzz — Josie Stern Team (@JosieStern) January 3, 2018

Crosslinx, the private firm in charge of building the Crosstown, have also been tasked by the TTC with creating a better smoke ventilation system for the Line 1 station, which will be housed in a brand new “Facility Services Building” down the street.

This addition isn’t specifically related to construction of the LRT line, but, as the Globe and Mail notes, Crosslinx will also use the shut down as an opportunity to begin work inside Eglinton Station in preparation for the integration of the Crosstown line.

This is just the beginning. The station is set to close another 21 times this year. During these closures shuttle service will be offered from the bus terminal, but there are going to be a lot more vehicles on the road as people navigate around the subway closure and other construction projects in the area.

The situation may seem dismal right now, but, hey, if being herded onto a shuttle bus in jammed traffic in 2018 means a whole new underground LRT by 2021, then maybe we can all find some deep well of patience during the construction process.