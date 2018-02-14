Rental of the week: 142 Bellwoods Avenue

Three grand is a benchmark number for an apartment rental in Toronto. If you're spending this much on a place, it better be pretty nice. After all, there are plenty of mortgage payments that come in lower, and no matter how wacky the apartment market gets, 36K a year in rent is a lot.

This recently listed two-level apartment near Trinity Bellwoods Park shows off some of the luxury features you can expect at this price point, but there are also a few reminders that even at 3K, renters need to make sacrifices.

In some sense, this apartment is a tale of two levels. The renovated main floor is a sophisticated space with an eat-in kitchen that's as nice as I've seen of late. I particularly like the banquette breakfast nook, which looks like something you might find at a bar or a pub.

There's also a bedroom on the main floor, which can accommodate a king size bed. The space is limited for additional furniture, but there's lots of closet space and light thanks to a large street-facing window.

On the whole, the basement is a bit less polished than the main floor. Despite that, the large bedroom down here might be the nicest in unit. Here there's lots of space surrounding the bed. It even gets a fair amount of light from a set of stairs that leading in from the backyard.

The third bedroom is the runt of the litter. Not only is it diminutive in terms of square footage, but the ceiling height takes a major hit from the HVAC that juts down into the room. Add in that it's curtained rather than walled off, and it doesn't seem match up with the rest of the unit.

Still, it could work as a kids room or even be converted into an office or work space. In fact, that's really what it wants to be. It really only works as a sleeping space in a pinch.

Specs

Address: 142 Bellwoods Ave.

Apartment type: House

Rent: $3,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Available but at extra cost

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Back yard

Pet friendly? Not specified

Good For

Someone who has an ample rent budget and needs lots of space. You could house a small family here easily, and the back yard space is a great bonus.

Move On If

For some people the lower level will be a deal breaker. After all, if you're paying $3K, do you really want to sleep underground (even if it's in a king bed)?