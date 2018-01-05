Looking for tons of space and light? Everybody is. For $3,000 a month, you can score both of those things in your next Toronto apartment, but the best bang for your buck is still slightly removed from the downtown core. Welcome to the land of private rooftop decks.

Here's what a $3,000 apartment looks like in Toronto right now.

If you're into movie stars (or happen to be one), this 33rd floor rental suite in The Festival Tower condo building is a great choice. It’s relatively small for the price - just 577 square feet - but it's already furnished. The perfect pied-à-terre for film industry execs during TIFF.

This sunny second-floor unit on Oakwood Ave. has 3 bedrooms, an indoor parking space and all new everything in terms of appliances - but the standout feature is a rooftop deck with unobstructed views of the city. Just imagine all the summer parties you could have...

This sleek corner unit at Richmond and Duncan ups the ante on floor-to-ceiling windows. Two of its walls are pretty much made of glass. This sunny space has two bedrooms, two full baths, plus a downtown location to kill for. And by "kill" I mean "pay $3000 a month."

The swingin' skybox life isn't for everyone, and with a budget of $3,000 budget, you're well poised to rent out an actual home (or a few floors of one.) This newly renovated apartment, located on the main and upper floors of a house on Carlaw, has lots of room and homey charm.

By renting out the second and third floors of this large house near Bathurst and Dupont, you're also renting out an incredible rooftop patio. The appliances and decor are dated, but its a large place with three bedrooms and would serve nicely for three U of T students.