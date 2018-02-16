City
patrick brown

Patrick Brown is now running for Ontario PC leader

Patrick Brown is back in the mix for leader of the Ontario PC party. He was spotted at the party's headquarters today and reportedly registered himself for the PC leadership race in advance of today's 5 p.m. deadline.

Brown came under fire last month after claims surfaced alleging sexual misconduct. Sources are now claiming that the decision was made without his permission and Brown is seeking a lawsuit after at least one of the accusers admitted some of her claims were false.

Brown will now face off with some stiff opposition, including Christine Elliott, Caroline Mulroney, Doug Ford, and Tanya Granic Allen. Ultimately, the decision on who will lead the caucus lies with the party itself.

