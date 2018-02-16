Patrick Brown is now running for Ontario PC leader

Patrick Brown is back in the mix for leader of the Ontario PC party. He was spotted at the party's headquarters today and reportedly registered himself for the PC leadership race in advance of today's 5 p.m. deadline.

BREAKING @brownbarrie arrives at PC party headquarters to register as a candidate for PC leadership. — Alan Carter (@ACarterglobal) February 16, 2018

Brown came under fire last month after claims surfaced alleging sexual misconduct. Sources are now claiming that the decision was made without his permission and Brown is seeking a lawsuit after at least one of the accusers admitted some of her claims were false.

Not-so-bold prediction: any Patrick Brown campaign will become a shining beacon for people who think women are bitter liars and Me Too has gone too far. By April, he’ll be full-out MRA — Lauren Dobson-Hughes (@ldobsonhughes) February 16, 2018

Brown will now face off with some stiff opposition, including Christine Elliott, Caroline Mulroney, Doug Ford, and Tanya Granic Allen. Ultimately, the decision on who will lead the caucus lies with the party itself.