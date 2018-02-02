Sprawling new LCBO headquarters to transform Toronto waterfront

Toronto's central waterfront is in the midst of profound change. Ever since Captain John sailed off into the sunset, the development projects have come fast and furious.

One of the cornerstones of the transformation is surely the LCBO lands at Queens Quay and Cooper St., which will be home to a slick new headquarters for the provincial booze agency as well as a series of soaring condo towers designed by architectsAllicance.

While the design for the condos is still in the early stages, the B+H- designed office tower has been refined a number of times, including recently. Given that the project has already broken ground, the latest renderings, dug up by Urban Toronto, give a good sense of what it'll look like.

The upper portion of the tower is elegant and reserved in its design, but the podium should really help to animate the street, particularly given the presence of a new 25,000 square foot flagship LCBO here.

There's a green roof on the third floor, which serves as a reminder that the plan is to achieve LEED Platinum certification for the 25-storey structure. All told, there will be 763,000 square feet of commercial space on offer here.

Office towers aren't always something to get excited about, but this one — complete with a palace of booze — looks like it'll push the transformation of the waterfront in the right direction when it opens in 2021.