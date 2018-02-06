City
Derek Flack
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
147 borden street toronto

House of the week: 147 Borden Street

I'm a sucker for old houses with new interiors, and this recently listed property at 147 Borden St. in Harbord Village ticks off both boxes with beauty to spare. The exterior exudes Victorian charm while the inside is all industrial minimalism.

147 borden street torontoFireplace fans will surely like the modern wood burning stove that acts as the centrepiece of the living room. As is often the case with renovation efforts like this one, the first floor has been turned into an open concept space that helps to temper the narrowness of the house.

147 borden street torontoThis quality can't be entirely hidden in the kitchen area, where the floor plan tapers, but there's still enough room to eat breakfast at the counter here. The primary drawback is the truncated family room, which only accommodates a couch and a TV.

147 borden street torontoI'm not always a fan of concrete floors, but with radiant heat and the right furniture, it all seems to work in this space. 

147 borden street torontoUpstairs, the master and en suite combo is boasts impressive square footage, while the rest of the bedrooms are on the smaller size (for a house priced at almost $2 million). But, hey, there are four of them, which is nothing to scoff out so close to downtown.

By way of added bonus, the downstairs apartment could be a great way to subsidize the mortgage payments. It's a tasteful one bedroom that would likely fetch more than $1000 a month in rent.

Specs
147 borden street torontoGood For

Someone who in love with an industrial aesthetic who also has a soft spot for old Toronto homes. This one offers the best of both worlds.

147 borden street torontoMove On If

I suspect the concrete floors will be contentious for prospective buyers here. Either you love 'em or hate 'em in a house like this. 

