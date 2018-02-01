City
Condo of the week: 125 Peter Street

So you've got $400,000 to spend on a condo in Toronto. What can you buy? Thinking positively, that number will still get you a downtown location with a great view. Thinking more practically, there just won't be much space to live. 

tableau condosThis recently listed unit on the 14th floor at Tableau Condos offers a glimpse of what's on offer in the entry condo market in Toronto these days. While small, it features and open concept design, decent kitchen space, and an enviable balcony with a south-facing view. 

tableau condos torontoIt's more than adequate for one person who wants to be in proximity to both the Financial District and prime entertainment areas like King and Queen West, but a unit like this would feel relatively tight for a couple who didn't cite minimalism as one of their design tastes. 

tableau condos torontoLet's be clear, this isn't a micro-condo. There's a legitimate living space and you can even get a small dining room table up against the wall in the kitchen, but thank goodness there's a storage locker because otherwise it'd be a challenge not to overrun the place with stuff.

tableau condos torontoSpecs
tableau condos torontoGood For

Someone who wants to get into the market before prices inevitably increase further. For one person, the space is just fine.

tableau condos torontoMove On If

A couple looking for their first condo might want to seriously think about buildings outside of the core, where you can get a bit more space for your buck. There are plenty of neighbourhoods where you can get a 1 + 1 for $400K.

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

