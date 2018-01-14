Toronto businesses can’t help naming themselves after the 6ix

The 6ix, whether you use it or not, is the official unofficial designation for the city of Toronto (we miss you TDot). It doesn’t matter who said it first, Drake or Jimmy Prime or the state of Atlanta. It’s here to stay and businesses in the 6ix are eager to bear its banner.

Here’s a roundup of businesses who’ve named themselves after the 6ix.

Because it’s Drake. His new restaurant at Yonge and Wellington, opening soon, is truly the perfect expression of the rapper’s relentless Toronto hypeman tendencies and his deep love for sports (“Pick Six” is a sports betting term). Apparently it’s going to be a sushi restaurant; is that because they come in 6ix pieces?

This little spot in Scarborough brings us an affordable menu dedicated to the city. Its special ‘6 Burger’, a chunky concoction of Angus beef, bacon, onion rings and cheese on a waffle bun, certainly lives up to its slogan of ‘getting your fix in the 6.’

This tea provider based in North York will ship custom tea blends to your door using their four-step Build Your Own Tea tool. For your enjoyment they’ve brought a lot of flower, fruit, and tea leaf options, some internationally grown, to our little corner of the world.

Fitness isn’t a trend, bro, it’s a lifestyle. Even still, this gym on West Queen West is positioning itself as the go-to place for Torontonians to get their spin on.

Slated to open on Dundas West soon, this craft beer company is bound to have odes to Toronto all over it. Grabbing a beer from here and chilling in nearby Trinity Bellwoods might become one of those city summertime rituals.