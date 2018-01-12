Soon you'll be able to take the TTC to the Scarborough Bluffs

City
The Scarborough Bluffs are one of Toronto's most unique and impressive natural features. 

Summer, winter, spring or fall, going to the Bluffs feels (and looks) like going on vacation to a far-off foreign land. They're like nothing else in this city.

They're annoying as heck to get to, though – at least for now. And if you don't have a car, it's an excruciating walk down (and, later, back up) Brimley Rd. to access the waterfront. 

The TTC is recommending that a trial bus service to Bluffers Park be implemented this summer, "subject to infrastructure and operational requirements being met."

If approved by the transit agency's board, buses will run on weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. approximately every 15 - 20 minutes. Service will start May 13, 2018 and conclude by Thanksgiving.

"The park is seeing an increased number of visitors – local and tourist – and with access primarily by private automobile," reads a report set to go before the TTC board on January 18.

"Demand is exceeding the available parking supply and consequently leading to traffic congestion on access roads."

The TTC and City of Toronto hope that setting up bus service will remedy the nightmare parking situation that's come to plague the Bluffs and surrounding neighbourhoods.

These busses will also provide park access for people who rely on the TTC as their primary means of transportation, and allow people with mobility issues to enjoy the shoreline at Bluffers Park.

Lead photo by

gracenguyen.

