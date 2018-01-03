Rental of the week: 919 Queen Street West

A newly renovated second floor apartment right across from Trinity Bellwoods Park is about as desirable as rentals come in Toronto, which partially explains just how pricey units in this area are.

When they come nicely furnished and complete with a sizeable patio, that's when you enter into the luxury domain. This recently listed apartment at 919 Queen St. West above the Siista'r comes in at a hefty $3,750.

There's no denying how nice it is, though. The clean lines of the kitchen rival anything similar you'll find in a condo rental at this price, and the large faux fireplace is quite the centrepiece in the living room. The overall apartment might not be huge, but the finishes are top notch.

Specs

Address: 919 Queen St. West

Apartment type: Above store

Rent: $3,750

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Included

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Yes

Outdoor space: Patio

Laundry? On site

Pet friendly? Not specified

Good For

I don't know many people in the market for a $3,750 one bedroom apartment, but ex-pat workers with a rent subsidy or someone who needs a luxe place to hole up for a six months might be drawn by the slick interior and the neighbourhood amenities.

Move On If

You expect a three bedroom apartment for this price. Or perhaps West Queen West just isn't your thing.