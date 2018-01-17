Rental of the week: 371 Wallace Avenue

There are plenty of loft spaces around Toronto that get lots of attention when listings come available — be they for sale or rent — but still more tend to fly under the radar, even when they're nice buildings.

Wallace Station Lofts fall in the latter category. A former glue factory, the building was converted into 35+ loft spaces in 2007, all of which feature highly desirable features like exposed brick and soaring ceilings.

This one-bedroom rental offers a peek inside the building, which proudly flaunts its authentic/hard loft status. The floor space is impressive at 600 square feet and the almost entirely open concept actually enhances the historical character.

The price tag of $2,500 is neither over-the-top expensive nor a great deal. It's about what you'd expect to pay for a unit such as this one, particularly since its a short walk to the UP Express, which can deliver you downtown in about 15 minutes.

Specs

Address: 371 Wallace Ave.

Apartment type: Loft

Rent: $2,500

Furnished? Yes

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Not specified

Laundry? In-suite

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Someone who's always dreamed of a loft space, but hasn't got the coin to lay down for a condo just yet. Available as furnished, this could also be a great spot for someone who doesn't want to invest in a roster of furniture.

Move On If

Located, as it is, in a primarily residential area, this won't appeal to someone who wants to walk out their front door into the heart of the action.