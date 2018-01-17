City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Rental of the week: 371 Wallace Avenue

City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
There are plenty of loft spaces around Toronto that get lots of attention when listings come available — be they for sale or rent — but still more tend to fly under the radar, even when they're nice buildings.

Wallace Station Lofts TorontoWallace Station Lofts fall in the latter category. A former glue factory, the building was converted into 35+ loft spaces in 2007, all of which feature highly desirable features like exposed brick and soaring ceilings.

Wallace Station Lofts TorontoThis one-bedroom rental offers a peek inside the building, which proudly flaunts its authentic/hard loft status. The floor space is impressive at 600 square feet and the almost entirely open concept actually enhances the historical character. 

Wallace Station Lofts TorontoThe price tag of $2,500 is neither over-the-top expensive nor a great deal. It's about what you'd expect to pay for a unit such as this one, particularly since its a short walk to the UP Express, which can deliver you downtown in about 15 minutes. 

Wallace Station Lofts TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 371 Wallace Ave.
  • Apartment type: Loft
  • Rent: $2,500
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 1 
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Not specified
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Pet friendly? No
Wallace Station Lofts TorontoGood For

Someone who's always dreamed of a loft space, but hasn't got the coin to lay down for a condo just yet. Available as furnished, this could also be a great spot for someone who doesn't want to invest in a roster of furniture. 

Wallace Station Lofts TorontoMove On If

Located, as it is, in a primarily residential area, this won't appeal to someone who wants to walk out their front door into the heart of the action. 

Photos by

MyHomeViewer

