Rental of the week: 183 Wellington Street West

Attention Drake mega-fans. Now's your chance to live in the same building as Toronto's darling son — well, at least until he moves into his palatial estate on the Bridle Path.

This luxury suite in the Ritz Carlton sits a few floors below Drizzy's pad, but it still features incredible views and all the pimp-appeal you could really ever wish for short of being a Billboard-topping artist yourself.

You've got a gas fireplace, herringbone wood and marble flooring, a Wolf range and Sub Zero wine fridge, not to mention a huge en suite and a full-blown laundry room that looks like it belongs in a house rather than a two-bedroom condo.

Alas, there is no private elevator entrance to the unit, so you want be able to play reclusive millionaire, but the whole idea of living at this address is to show off — so, by all means, put on the ritz.

Specs

Address: 183 Wellington St. W #4102

Apartment type: Condo

Rent: $7,500

Furnished? No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Underground

Laundry? In suite

Pet friendly? Not specified

Good For

Up and coming music stars who haven't quite made it to the top. You'll need a big bankroll to reside here, but there's loads of cachet in being able to say you live at the Ritz Carlton.

Move On If

You can't afford to drop $7,500 a month of rent? Yeah, while lots of us would love to live here, it's pretty much a pipe dream. But, hey, you never know, it could happen to you.