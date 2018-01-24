City
Derek Flack
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ritz carlton rental toronto

Rental of the week: 183 Wellington Street West

City
Derek Flack
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Attention Drake mega-fans. Now's your chance to live in the same building as Toronto's darling son — well, at least until he moves into his palatial estate on the Bridle Path

ritz carlton rental torontoThis luxury suite in the Ritz Carlton sits a few floors below Drizzy's pad, but it still features incredible views and all the pimp-appeal you could really ever wish for short of being a Billboard-topping artist yourself.

ritz carlton rental torontoYou've got a gas fireplace, herringbone wood and marble flooring, a Wolf range and Sub Zero wine fridge, not to mention a huge en suite and a full-blown laundry room that looks like it belongs in a house rather than a two-bedroom condo.

ritz carlton rental torontoAlas, there is no private elevator entrance to the unit, so you want be able to play reclusive millionaire, but the whole idea of living at this address is to show off — so, by all means, put on the ritz. 

ritz carlton rental torontoSpecs
  • Address: 183 Wellington St. W #4102
  • Apartment type: Condo
  • Rent: $7,500
  • Furnished? No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: Underground
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Pet friendly? Not specified
ritz carlton rental torontoGood For

Up and coming music stars who haven't quite made it to the top. You'll need a big bankroll to reside here, but there's loads of cachet in being able to say you live at the Ritz Carlton.

ritz carlton rental torontoMove On If

You can't afford to drop $7,500 a month of rent? Yeah, while lots of us would love to live here, it's pretty much a pipe dream. But, hey, you never know, it could happen to you. 

ritz carlton rental torontoritz carlton rental torontoritz carlton rental torontoritz carlton rental torontoritz carlton rental toronto

Lead photo by

Studio GTA Virtual Tour

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Kit Kat replaces middle finger sculpture with two thumbs up

It'll be 20 years until Toronto gets new waterfront transit

Rental of the week: 183 Wellington Street West

Toronto broke its all-time tourism record last year

There's a slew of weekend TTC subway closures on the way

February expected to be brutal for winter weather in Toronto

Toronto is getting two new waterfront parks

Toronto just got an etiquette guide for riding public transit