How to look for a job in Toronto right now

Finding a job in Toronto can be a daunting task, but fortunately this is a great time of year to embark on your search. This winter, the city is home to a number of career fairs and job expos meant to aid you on your hunt.

  • Events
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Toronto Job Fair
      January 16
      Toronto Job Fair
      Known for the chance of immediate hiring, this one day job fair brings you face to face with recruiters, HR managers, and hiring companies from the GTA and beyond. Just pre-register online with a resume.
      One King West
    • Bilingual Job Fair
      January 16
      Bilingual Job Fair
      Are you a french speaker searching for employment in Toronto? Connect with more than 30 organizations searching for bilingual workers just like you at this winter edition of the nationally known fair.
      One King West
    • Marriott Markham Career Fair
      January 17
      Marriott Markham Career Fair
      Work in the foodservice industry? Marriott Hotels is opening up a brand new location in Markham and is hosting a job fair to find new cooks, servers, lounge attendants, bartenders, and more.
      Presentation Centre
    • Canada Job Expo
      January 18
      Canada Job Expo
      Whether you're a recent grad, unemployed, new to Canada, or whatever else, this is a major job fair to attend. Past vendors have included the likes of Apple, Canada Post, and CIBC.
      North York Memorial Hall
    • YNCN Winter Career Fair
      January 19
      YNCN Winter Career Fair
      This career fair connects attendees with more than 65 employers across a variety of disciplines. It's primarily focused on students in search of summer and seasonal work opportunities.
      MaRS Discovery District
    • Constantine and Scarlet Door Hiring Fair
      January 20
      Constantine and Scarlet Door Hiring Fair
      The chef and owner of highly regarded restaurants La Palma and Campagnolo is opening two new spots. They're in search of bartenders, hosts, baristas, servers, pastry chefs, and managers.
      MaRS Discovery District
    • Techfest
      January 25
      Techfest
      Canada's leading tech career event boasts 15 hiring companies offering more than 300 career opportunities. Past participants have included Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, Ubisoft, and more.
      Steam Whistle Brewing
    • Healthcare Career Fair
      March 8-9
      Healthcare Career Fair
      If you work in the world of healthcare or are trying to break in, there's a free career fair coming this month that'll connect you with employers from all Canadian provinces as well as some sites abroad.
      Intercontinental Toronto Centre
    • Toronto Career Fair
      March 22
      Toronto Career Fair
      Roy Thomson Hall and torontojobs.ca are creating an opportunity for job seekers in Toronto to gain access to hundreds of current openings and to gain advice from influential members of the companies present.
      Roy Thomson Hall
