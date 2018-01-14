How to look for a job in Toronto right now

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Finding a job in Toronto can be a daunting task, but fortunately this is a great time of year to embark on your search. This winter, the city is home to a number of career fairs and job expos meant to aid you on your hunt.
Known for the chance of immediate hiring, this one day job fair brings you face to face with recruiters, HR managers, and hiring companies from the GTA and beyond. Just pre-register online with a resume.
If you work in the world of healthcare or are trying to break in, there's a free career fair coming this month that'll connect you with employers from all Canadian provinces as well as some sites abroad.
Roy Thomson Hall and torontojobs.ca are creating an opportunity for job seekers in Toronto to gain access to hundreds of current openings and to gain advice from influential members of the companies present.