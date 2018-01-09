Gardiner Expressway getting major upgrade this month

Good news, drivers!

After nine months, $30 million, and countless expletives screamed into countless steering wheels, we'll finally be able to exit the Gardiner at Lower Simcoe again.

City of Toronto chief engineer Michael D’Andrea told CTV News this week that he expects the rebuilt York-Bay-Yonge off-ramp to open by the end of January.

While the original ramp, built in the 1960s, connected the eastbound Gardiner to York, Bay and Yonge streets, this new ramp will connect directly to Lower Simcoe Street.

Because it's shorter, and thus steeper than the old ramp, the city has fitted it with an automatic de-icing system to prevent any vehicles from slipping during winter months.

With the addition of a third lane, drivers will now have more space to turn right or left onto York Street from the ramp, or drive straight along a newly widened Harbour Street.

The space where the old ramp used to be will be transformed into a parkette, according to D'Andrea, and promises to be a "beautiful space" with plenty of sunshine.