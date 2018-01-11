City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc delay

Toronto commuters stranded as fire investigation cripples subway line

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Tons of Toronto commuters found themselves in a bit of pickle this morning after subway service was basically shut down south of Bloor Street.

The TTC announced around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday that trains were holding on Line 1 in both directions at St. Andrew Station near King and University due to a fire investigation.

Ten minutes later, service was suspended. 

"Service turning back St. George & Bloor," wrote the transit agency on Twitter, meaning that nobody could take the subway south of Bloor to get downtown.

Many people rushed to Spadina in an effort to circumvent the problem using streetcars, which only made the streetcars impossibly rammed.

Passengers heading north on Line 1 were inconvenienced, too, as the trains turning back at Bloor slowed down service in both directions.

TTC officials announced that the delay had been cleared just before 10 a.m. this morning, but while service has resumed, it's not exactly great.

"Customers may experience longer than normal travel times southbound between Yorkdale and St George Stations," wrote the TTC on Twitter just minutes ago, "as a result of an earlier delay."

Lead photo by

Derek Flack

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto commuters stranded as fire investigation cripples subway line

Toronto's going to be an icy mess this weekend

This TTC station has a secret attic above the platform

Soaring new office tower and atrium coming to Toronto

Rental of the week: 110 Marine Parade Drive

Toronto ranked one of the most visited cities in North America

Toronto doesn't have enough money to repair the Islands this year

Luxury home sales plummeted in Toronto last year