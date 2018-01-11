Toronto commuters stranded as fire investigation cripples subway line

Tons of Toronto commuters found themselves in a bit of pickle this morning after subway service was basically shut down south of Bloor Street.

No southbound subway service, no shuttle buses and bus route only every 20 minutes. Don't bother even trying to get to work folks. #TTCfailsagain #TTC — Erin Nixon (@ErinNix71) January 11, 2018

The TTC announced around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday that trains were holding on Line 1 in both directions at St. Andrew Station near King and University due to a fire investigation.

Ten minutes later, service was suspended.

Is the subway on fire? 😐 pic.twitter.com/P0GHBEUAtS — Chris (@caake) January 11, 2018

"Service turning back St. George & Bloor," wrote the transit agency on Twitter, meaning that nobody could take the subway south of Bloor to get downtown.

Subway delay ballet: watching the moment people say fuck it and leave the station. #dramaticexits — Jeremy Elliott (@JeremyElliott) January 11, 2018

Many people rushed to Spadina in an effort to circumvent the problem using streetcars, which only made the streetcars impossibly rammed.

At least the weather is cooperating for no subway service Thursday! @TTChelps pic.twitter.com/T89oG1dqzm — Jeff Feiner (@jefffeiner) January 11, 2018

Passengers heading north on Line 1 were inconvenienced, too, as the trains turning back at Bloor slowed down service in both directions.

Looks like trains are turning back at Bloor, so heading northbound from Dundas will be a bit slower as there is traffic from trains turning at Bloor. My apologies for the inconveneince and delay this morning. ^KA — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 11, 2018

TTC officials announced that the delay had been cleared just before 10 a.m. this morning, but while service has resumed, it's not exactly great.

"Customers may experience longer than normal travel times southbound between Yorkdale and St George Stations," wrote the TTC on Twitter just minutes ago, "as a result of an earlier delay."