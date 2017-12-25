What's open and closed Christmas Day in Toronto 2017

What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2017 is crucial information to navigate the city when it seems like everything is shut down. Along with New Year's, it's one of the few days when the majority of the city closes its doors. There are, however, a few places that you can visit on December 25 for entertainment and essentials.
Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Government office and banks
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
- Banks
Open
- The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule
Popbox Mircomrkt will be open for business on December 25. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Food
Closed
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
The Beer Store may be closed but a number of bottle shops will be open on Christmas Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Drink
Closed
Open
- For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
Pacific Mall will be the only majors shopping centre open in Toronto on Christmas Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Markville
- CF Sherway Gardens
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre
- Dufferin Mall
- Hillcrest Mall
- Promenade
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Square One Shopping Centre
- Toronto Premium Outlets
- Vaughan Mills
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Yorkville Village
Open
Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is open 365 days a year. Photo by Andrew Williamson.
Attractions
Closed
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Canada's Wonderland
- CN Tower
- Gardiner Museum
- Hockey Hall of Fame
- Ontario Science Centre
- Royal Ontario Museum
- Toronto Zoo
Open