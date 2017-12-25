What's open and closed Christmas Day in Toronto 2017

What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2017 is crucial information to navigate the city when it seems like everything is shut down. Along with New Year's, it's one of the few days when the majority of the city closes its doors. There are, however, a few places that you can visit on December 25 for entertainment and essentials.

Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto.

General



Closed

Government office and banks

Libraries

Mail delivery

Banks

Open

The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule

Food



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Markville

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Dufferin Mall

Hillcrest Mall

Promenade

Scarborough Town Centre

Square One Shopping Centre

Toronto Premium Outlets

Vaughan Mills

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Open

Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Ave. E.) - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Attractions



Closed

Art Gallery of Ontario

Canada's Wonderland

CN Tower

Gardiner Museum

Hockey Hall of Fame

Ontario Science Centre

Royal Ontario Museum

Toronto Zoo

Open