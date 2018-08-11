This is what Toronto's waterfront looked like in the 1970s

Toronto's waterfront might still be years away from being transformed into Sidewalk Lab's neighbourhood of the future, but a look back in time reveals just what a mess the area was back in the 1970s when its period as an industrial hub came to a close.

While opinions are mixed about the continued build-up of condos along the lakeside, these images serve as a reminder that development along the water served as a catalyst for much of the improvement we've witnessed since it was one giant brown field.

During the 1970s, industrial sites were expropriated to give way to art galleries, recreational space, and performance venues. It was also in 1976 that the federally funded Harbourfront project got underway - a key element in our waterfront's revitalization.

Behold, the Toronto waterfront of the 1970s.