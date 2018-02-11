The top 10 brunch restaurants for students in Toronto

The top brunch restaurants for students in Toronto preferably aren’t frequented by patrons who’ll watch you judgmentally as you tear into your eggs benny with a hangover. They should also be cheap, because student loans don’t play.

Here are my picks for the top brunch spots for students in Toronto.

This all-day breakfast spot on Dundas West has long been the morning-after destination for people trying to grab a cheap meal. A large portion of their menu is $10 under, with eggs galore to satisfy any hunger pangs.

Head to Kensington to enjoy a laid-back brunch in an area that always makes you feel like it’s the weekend. Lounge on their patio in the summer or stay inside to have their all-day eggs Florentine and Veggie Eggspress for under $10.

Hang with the bros at this brother-run spot in Koreatown. They offer brunch on Sundays and breakfasts until 4 p.m. almost every other day of the week. A popular dish is their classic breakfast plate for $11.25, which comes with four picks of all your fave morning munchies.

A lively, sunny spot in the Annex, there’s tons of seating here but it fills up quickly on weekends. Not too far from U of T, cheap brunches include an eggs benny doused in Hollandaise for $9.99 that you can get with ham, spinach or smoked salmon.

Get the true diner experience at this classic spot near George Brown's King East campus. The retro red booth seats are comfy for sprawling. You can get an Irish breakfast for just $9.95, with greasy sausages and beans to settle your bubble guts.

Regardless of which school-affiliation, this spot has long been the hangover haunt of students fiending for some sustenance in the Little Italy area. Lineups here feel like eternity, but they’re well worth the wait if you’re getting the huge Breakfast Pockets that only cost $8.75.

This spacious spot on St. Clair West is a brunch staple, especially for all the students renting in the area. Anything with bread here is subbed with house waffles instead, making brunch here (and at its two other locations) a filling and slightly unconventional experience.

A solid brunch menu makes Luna the perfect weekend spot on Dovercourt just north of West Queen West to grab a bite. Though their selection is definitely on the pricier side – with dishes just under $15 – they use hormone and antibiotic-free meat. Treat yourself.

The offerings at this all-vegan Bloorcourt spot are lean and fairly affordable, with an average brunch price of $10. It's perfect if you're looking to sop up a hangover but don't do meat.

Rage upstairs all night and call it quits before coming back to this Little Italy spot for their weekend Mexican-style brunches. The only expensive thing on their menu is the monstrous Queen of Heart Attacks meal for $24.95, which is realistically just dinner disguised as brunch.