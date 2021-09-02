City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto gardiner demolition

Here's what it looked like the last time Toronto demolished the Gardiner Expressway

City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It has been more than two decades since Toronto decided to knock down the Eastern Gardiner and I'm not referring to the Logan Avenue exit that is currently being demolished

I'm talking about the other Eastern Gardiner, an under-used section of the crosstown arterial that used to run from the current Logan Avenue exit to Leslie St.

Built in the 1960s in an era when highways were being planned throughout the city, what then became known as the Eastern Gardiner was meant to connect to another waterfront highway that would have cut northeast through Scarborough to the 401.

As it happened, the route was never built, and the elevated spur proved to be little more than a money-hungry, crumbling ramp to the Don Valley Parkway.

After years of study and several false starts, city council voted in 44-8 to tear down the 1.5-kilometre structure on June 10, 1999. 

Here's what the demolition of the Gardiner looked like back then.toronto gardiner demolition

The work begins. 

toronto gardiner demolition

The underside of the Eastern Gardiner looking east toward Carlaw Ave. in August, 2000.

toronto gardiner demolition

Demolition of the off-ramps at Leslie St. in January, 2001.

toronto gardiner demolition

Lake Shore between Booth and Logan in March, 2001.

toronto gardiner demolition

Pylons are pummelled into dust on Lake Shore between Carlaw and Leslie. March, 2001.

toronto gardiner demolition

The last concrete pylon is wrecked at Booth Ave.

toronto gardiner demolition

Nineteen pylons were left standing along the side of Lake Shore as a memorial to the overhead expressway. May, 2001.

Photos by

The Toronto Archives, photographer Peter MacCallum. With files from Chris Bateman and Derek Flack.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Pilots kick off practice for Toronto Air Show and people have concerns

Toronto is already complaining about brutal traffic from the Gardiner demolition

John Tory says he gets why people 'have a beef' with Ontario's vaccine passport

Here's what it looked like the last time Toronto demolished the Gardiner Expressway

Ontario is ending its grace period for expired licence plate stickers and photo ID cards

Ontario could be headed for another lockdown if more people don't get vaccinated

Chaotic protests erupt in Toronto after vaccine passport announcement

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month