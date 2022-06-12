City
The top 10 walk-in clinics in Toronto

The top walk-in clinics in Toronto offer a higher quality of service than you would expect; shorter wait times, convenient locations, better hours, on-site lab services, and more medical professionals can make going to the doctor a little easier.

Here are my picks for the top walk-in clinics in Toronto.

Emkiro

Best known for its physiotherapy, this clinic is by appointment only — which you can book either over the phone or through their website. They've been operating for over 16 years and are located right downtown at 70 University Avenue.

Walk-in hours:

  • Monday - Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday: 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Infinity Health Centre

Located just south of Front street steps from Union station, Infinity offers both in person and virtual appointments for anyone who needs it — OHIP card or not. With a large roaster of doctors and services, they’re well equipped to handle anything from physiotherapy to getting your shots ready for your next trip.

Walk-in hours:

  • Monday - Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Weekends: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Bay College Medical and Lockwood Diagnostic

The Lockwood clinic at 790 Bay Street has served the College and Bay area for over 70 years. On top of its walk-in services, they also offer dental services, a blood lab, x-rays, ultrasounds, a pharmacy, a dietitian, and a diagnostic centre.

Walk-in hours:

  • Monday - Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Albany Medical Clinic

Located one block north of Broadview station at 807 Broadview Avenue, this walk-in clinic operates every day, year-round — even during holidays. The location not only has an on-site pharmacy and general services, but offer specialists in varying fields you're able to book within two – six weeks out.

Walk-in hours:

  • Monday - Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Weekends: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Holidays: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
One Stop Medical Centre

Located at Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East, this walk-in clinic generally has short wait times, and you're able to get services via the phone, text or online. In-person, they do lab testing, cardiac services, x-rays, ultrasound, bone density tests, eye exams, travel vaccinations, and a pharmacy. Find it at 3585 Lawrence Avenue.

Walk-in hours:

  • Monday - Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Integra Health Clinic

Whether you're going to their location in The Exchange Tower or the one a block away in Commerce Court, Integra boasts itself as a most modern boutique health clinic with a lot of comprehensive services under one roof.

Walk-in hours:

  • Monday - Thursday: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Friday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
GSH Medical Clinic

Whether you’re in the Annex or Liberty Village, GSH Medical Clinics can schedule you in advance to make sure you get served at your convenience. They offer a combination of clinical tests along with wellness treatments to give you a well-rounded service.

Walk-in hours:

  • Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Town Care Clinic

Located near Scarborough Town Centre, some of the services offered by Town Care are contraception counselling and prescribing, Pap testing and ear wax syringing. They also have an in-house pharmacy to get your prescriptions filled right after your tests.

Walk-in hours:

  • Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Weekends: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
High Park Medical Clinic

Not only does this clinic offer different services, like free delivery and student coverage, they also have lab services on-site. That means things like blood work and inoculation shots can be done from their location on Bloor between Keele and Dundas West.

Walk-in hours:

  • Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Etobicoke Walk-In

Located on the corner of Humber College Blvd and Westmore Drive — directly across from the Etobicoke General Hospital, Etobicoke Walk-In has longer hours and more services like X-rays and stitches for more convenient service for both adults and children.

Walk-in hours:

  • Monday – Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Weekends: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
