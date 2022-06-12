The top 10 walk-in clinics in Toronto

The top walk-in clinics in Toronto offer a higher quality of service than you would expect; shorter wait times, convenient locations, better hours, on-site lab services, and more medical professionals can make going to the doctor a little easier.

Here are my picks for the top walk-in clinics in Toronto.

Best known for its physiotherapy, this clinic is by appointment only — which you can book either over the phone or through their website. They've been operating for over 16 years and are located right downtown at 70 University Avenue.

Walk-in hours:

Monday - Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Located just south of Front street steps from Union station, Infinity offers both in person and virtual appointments for anyone who needs it — OHIP card or not. With a large roaster of doctors and services, they’re well equipped to handle anything from physiotherapy to getting your shots ready for your next trip.

Walk-in hours:

Monday - Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Weekends: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The Lockwood clinic at 790 Bay Street has served the College and Bay area for over 70 years. On top of its walk-in services, they also offer dental services, a blood lab, x-rays, ultrasounds, a pharmacy, a dietitian, and a diagnostic centre.

Walk-in hours:

Monday - Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Located one block north of Broadview station at 807 Broadview Avenue, this walk-in clinic operates every day, year-round — even during holidays. The location not only has an on-site pharmacy and general services, but offer specialists in varying fields you're able to book within two – six weeks out.

Walk-in hours:

Monday - Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Weekends: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Holidays: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Located at Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East, this walk-in clinic generally has short wait times, and you're able to get services via the phone, text or online. In-person, they do lab testing, cardiac services, x-rays, ultrasound, bone density tests, eye exams, travel vaccinations, and a pharmacy. Find it at 3585 Lawrence Avenue.

Walk-in hours:

Monday - Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Whether you're going to their location in The Exchange Tower or the one a block away in Commerce Court, Integra boasts itself as a most modern boutique health clinic with a lot of comprehensive services under one roof.

Walk-in hours:

Monday - Thursday: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Whether you’re in the Annex or Liberty Village, GSH Medical Clinics can schedule you in advance to make sure you get served at your convenience. They offer a combination of clinical tests along with wellness treatments to give you a well-rounded service.

Walk-in hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Located near Scarborough Town Centre, some of the services offered by Town Care are contraception counselling and prescribing, Pap testing and ear wax syringing. They also have an in-house pharmacy to get your prescriptions filled right after your tests.

Walk-in hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Weekends: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Not only does this clinic offer different services, like free delivery and student coverage, they also have lab services on-site. That means things like blood work and inoculation shots can be done from their location on Bloor between Keele and Dundas West.

Walk-in hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Located on the corner of Humber College Blvd and Westmore Drive — directly across from the Etobicoke General Hospital, Etobicoke Walk-In has longer hours and more services like X-rays and stitches for more convenient service for both adults and children.

Walk-in hours: