What winter looked like in Toronto 100 years ago

Vintage photos of Toronto in the winter offer a reminder that snow, ice, and cold temperatures have always been a crucial part of the experience of living in this city.

There might be fewer ice boats today, but we still try to make the most of the harsh season by tobogganing in our parks, skating on Grenadier Pond, and heading down to the frozen harbour (please be safe).

While our forebears might not have had Gore-Tex jackets, it's quite remarkable how robust winter activities were in the past. Dare I say it, they might have had even more fun than us.

Or perhaps they were just tougher when it came to the cold. In any case, there's something about the sight of hundreds of people going down tobogganing runs in High Park that is rather exhilarating. I think I'm going to dust the old sled off.

Behold, what winter looked like in Toronto a century ago.