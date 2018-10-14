This is what sports stadiums looked like in Toronto before the Rogers Centre

Despite the technological advancement of Toronto's biggest pro sports facilities—the Rogers Centre and Scotiabank Arena—there remains something to be said for what it was like to watch a game at the ballparks and arenas of the previous era.
Here's a look back at Toronto's stadiums and arenas of yore.
Sunlight Park, Toronto's first baseball stadium, 1893
Lacrosse at Hanlan's Point Stadium in 1910
Varsity Stadium, facing Bloor Street and Bedford,1906
Varsity Stadium, 1920
The TTC hockey team at Varsity Arena, 1927
Pro hockey outdoors at Riverdale Park/Christie Pits, 1912
Boxing match at Riverdale Park/Christie Pits, 1915
Liberal Party meeting at the Mutual Street Arena, 1913 (via the Wikimedia Commons)
Mutual Street Arena interior, 1920s
Civic Arena/The Coliseum under construction, 1921
Civic Arena/The Coliseum interior, 1922
Civic Arena/The Coliseum interior, 1922
Civic Arena/The Coliseum interior, 1922
Maple Leaf Stadium exterior, 1929
Game action at Maple Leaf Stadium, 1937
Maple Leaf Stadium from Fort York, 1934
From the bleachers of Maple Leaf Stadium (date unspecified)
Crowds at Maple Leaf Stadium (date unspecified)
Just prior to the demolition of Maple Leaf Stadium
Maple Leaf Gardens, a gem on Carlton in 1934
Ice Show at Maple Leaf Gardens, late 1930s
The Circus at Maple Leaf Gardens, 1940s
Basketball at Maple Leaf Gardens, 1950s
Hockey game at Maple Leaf Gardens, with Johnny Bower in goal
Renovations at Maple Leaf Gardens, 1955
New escalators at Maple Leaf Gardens, 1955
Daryl Sittler at Maple Leaf Gardens, 1970s
Harry Jerome at CNE/Exhibition Stadium, 1950
Miss Toronto contest at CNE/Exhibition Stadium, 1951
Queen Elizabeth II visits the CNE/Exhibition Stadium, 1959
Exterior of CNE/Exhibition Stadium, 1959
1980s (postcard of CNE/Exhibition Stadium)
CNE/Exhibition Stadium Seating Plan
Plans for SkyDome/Roger's Centre, 1980s
The SkyDome in all its early glory (postcard)