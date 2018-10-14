Toronto Sports Stadiums Historic

This is what sports stadiums looked like in Toronto before the Rogers Centre

Words by Staff
Photos by

The Toronto Archives. Lead photo of Hanlan's Point Stadium in 1910 by William James. 

Despite the technological advancement of Toronto's biggest pro sports facilities—the Rogers Centre and Scotiabank Arena—there remains something to be said for what it was like to watch a game at the ballparks and arenas of the previous era.

Here's a look back at Toronto's stadiums and arenas of yore.

toronto arenas

Sunlight Park, Toronto's first baseball stadium, 1893

toronto arenas

Lacrosse at Hanlan's Point Stadium in 1910

toronto arenas

Varsity Stadium, facing Bloor Street and Bedford,1906

toronto arenas

Varsity Stadium, 1920

toronto arenas


The TTC hockey team at Varsity Arena, 1927

toronto arenas

Pro hockey outdoors at Riverdale Park/Christie Pits, 1912

toronto arenas

Boxing match at Riverdale Park/Christie Pits, 1915

toronto arenas

Liberal Party meeting at the Mutual Street Arena, 1913 (via the Wikimedia Commons)

toronto arenas

Mutual Street Arena interior, 1920s

toronto arenas

Civic Arena/The Coliseum under construction, 1921

toronto arenas

Civic Arena/The Coliseum interior, 1922

toronto arenas

Civic Arena/The Coliseum interior, 1922

toronto arenas

Civic Arena/The Coliseum interior, 1922

toronto arenas

Maple Leaf Stadium exterior, 1929

toronto arenas

Game action at Maple Leaf Stadium, 1937

toronto arenas

Maple Leaf Stadium from Fort York, 1934

toronto arenas

From the bleachers of Maple Leaf Stadium (date unspecified)

toronto arenas

Crowds at Maple Leaf Stadium (date unspecified)

toronto arenas

Just prior to the demolition of Maple Leaf Stadium

toronto arenas

Maple Leaf Gardens, a gem on Carlton in 1934

toronto arenas

Ice Show at Maple Leaf Gardens, late 1930s

toronto arenas

The Circus at Maple Leaf Gardens, 1940s

toronto arenas

Basketball at Maple Leaf Gardens, 1950s

toronto arenas

Hockey game at Maple Leaf Gardens, with Johnny Bower in goal

toronto arenas

Renovations at Maple Leaf Gardens, 1955

toronto arenas

New escalators at Maple Leaf Gardens, 1955

toronto arenas

Daryl Sittler at Maple Leaf Gardens, 1970s

toronto arenas

Harry Jerome at CNE/Exhibition Stadium, 1950

toronto arenas

Miss Toronto contest at CNE/Exhibition Stadium, 1951

toronto arenas

Queen Elizabeth II visits the CNE/Exhibition Stadium, 1959

toronto arenas

Exterior of CNE/Exhibition Stadium, 1959

toronto arenas

1980s (postcard of CNE/Exhibition Stadium)

toronto arenas

CNE/Exhibition Stadium Seating Plan

toronto arenas

Plans for SkyDome/Roger's Centre, 1980s

toronto arenas

The SkyDome in all its early glory (postcard)

