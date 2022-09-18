A visual history of the Toronto Islands
The Toronto Islands have been the city's go-to summer day-tripping spot for over 150 years now. The first horse-powered ferries started carrying folks across the harbour in 1833, and by the turn of the 20th century the western side of the Islands was already a bustling resort spot, anchored by the Hanlan family who opened a hotel there in 1878.
The main stretch of the Island actually started as a peninsula, formed by deposits from the Scarborough Bluffs (see the 1818 map of York below) over thousands of years.
It wasn't until two huge storms, first in 1852 and then in 1858, ripped through the city, that the Eastern Gap was formed.
Although the Coney-Island-like atmosphere on the Islands died when the Hanlan's Point Amusement Park closed up shop in the late 1920s, the area still retained a sizable residential community until the 1950s when Metro Toronto Council sought to convert the Islands into City parkland.
Over the next 20 years, numerous homes were demolished, but residents on Ward's and Algonquin Islands continued to battle the City until late 1981, when the province granted them the right to stay until 2005.
The matter eventually come to a close in 1993 with the passing of the Toronto Islands Residential Community Stewardship Act, through which residents were granted the opportunity to buy 99 year land leases that ensured they could continue to occupy their homes.
The Island airport, which opened in 1937, has also see its fair share of controversy over the years.
Like the homes, however, it's not going anywhere. With the exception of Centreville and a few other business, the rest of the Islands remain tranquil parkland with ample beach areas and views of the Toronto skyline.
Here's what the Toronto Islands looked like over the past two centuries.
1818 Plan of the York Harbour
The first ferry boat
Island Bridge
Dotty's Hippodrome
Island Filtration Plant tunnel
Elevated view of the Island
Hanlan's Point Hotel
Hotel and Regatta
Toronto skyline from Mugg's Island
Hanlan's Point bathers
Cottages at Hanlan's Point
One of the Islands' many lagoons
War canoes!
Ruins of the Hanlan's Point Hotel after fire
Island homes
Centre Island map
Island rowers
Toronto skyline
View of the Island from the Filtration Plant chimney
Hanlan's Stadium and Amusement Park
An Island beach
Concession stand at Hanlan's Point
Olympic Island bridge
Swimming at Hanlan's Point
Royal Canadian Yacht Club
Island Aquatic
Durnan's Boathouse
Garbage collection the old fashioned way
Island tents
Picnickers
The Turner Baths
Island Homes
Aerial view
Airport opening
Lakeshore House
Island Boardwalk
Island Airport
Centre Island train
Airport ferry
Island ferry
Hanlan's Point
Sunset
The 2000's
Centre Island Beach
Toronto Skyline from 2010
Toronto Archives and the Wikimedia Commons
