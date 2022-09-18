City
Derek Flack
Posted 16 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Island History

A visual history of the Toronto Islands

City
Derek Flack
Posted 16 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto Islands have been the city's go-to summer day-tripping spot for over 150 years now. The first horse-powered ferries started carrying folks across the harbour in 1833, and by the turn of the 20th century the western side of the Islands was already a bustling resort spot, anchored by the Hanlan family who opened a hotel there in 1878.

The main stretch of the Island actually started as a peninsula, formed by deposits from the Scarborough Bluffs (see the 1818 map of York below) over thousands of years.

It wasn't until two huge storms, first in 1852 and then in 1858, ripped through the city, that the Eastern Gap was formed.

Although the Coney-Island-like atmosphere on the Islands died when the Hanlan's Point Amusement Park closed up shop in the late 1920s, the area still retained a sizable residential community until the 1950s when Metro Toronto Council sought to convert the Islands into City parkland.

Over the next 20 years, numerous homes were demolished, but residents on Ward's and Algonquin Islands continued to battle the City until late 1981, when the province granted them the right to stay until 2005.

The matter eventually come to a close in 1993 with the passing of the Toronto Islands Residential Community Stewardship Act, through which residents were granted the opportunity to buy 99 year land leases that ensured they could continue to occupy their homes.

The Island airport, which opened in 1937, has also see its fair share of controversy over the years.

Like the homes, however, it's not going anywhere. With the exception of Centreville and a few other business, the rest of the Islands remain tranquil parkland with ample beach areas and views of the Toronto skyline.

Here's what the Toronto Islands looked like over the past two centuries.

1810s

2011719-plan-york-1818-Philpotts.jpg

1818 Plan of the York Harbour

1830s

2011720-Toronto's_first_Ferry_Horse_Boat.jpg

The first ferry boat

1890s

2011719-Island-bridge-1896-s0376_fl0001_it0071.jpg

Island Bridge

2011719-island-dottys-hippodrome-1890-f1478_it0035.jpg

Dotty's Hippodrome

2011719-island-filtration-plant-tunnel-1890s-s0376_fl0005_it0113b.jpg

Island Filtration Plant tunnel

2011719-Island-pano-1899-w-s0376_fl0002_it0069.jpg

Elevated view of the Island

1900s

2011719-Island-hanlan-hotelf1478_it0013.jpg

Hanlan's Point Hotel

2011720--Hanlan's_Point_Hotel_and_regatta.jpg

Hotel and Regatta

2011719-Island-skyline-muggs-1921-f1244_it0243b.jpg

Toronto skyline from Mugg's Island

2011719-Island-hanlan's-bathers-1908-f1244_it0184.jpg

Hanlan's Point bathers

2011719-Island-hanlans-cottages-1908-f1244_it0165.jpg

Cottages at Hanlan's Point

2011719-Island-rowing-1908-lagoon-f1244_it0183.jpg

One of the Islands' many lagoons

2011719-Island-war-canoe-1908-f1244_it0203.jpg

War canoes!

2011720-Ruins_of_Hanlan's_Point_Hotel.jpg

Ruins of the Hanlan's Point Hotel after fire

1910s

2011719-Island-homes-ca-1911-f1244_it6045.jpg

Island homes

2011719-island-map-centre-island-1913-f1231_it0056.jpg

Centre Island map

2011719-Island-rowers-hanlans-1913-f1568_it0407.jpg

Island rowers

2011719-Island-skyline-1914-f1244_it10082.jpg

Toronto skyline

2011719-Island-from-filtration-chimney-1915-f1231_it1146.jpg

View of the Island from the Filtration Plant chimney

2011719-Island-hanlans-stadium-s0372_ss0001_it0323.jpg

Hanlan's Stadium and Amusement Park

1920s

2011719-Island-beach-1920-f1231_it1144.jpg

An Island beach

2011720-Concession_stand_at_Hanlans_Point.jpg

Concession stand at Hanlan's Point

2011719-Island-Olympic-1920-s0372_ss0084_it0448.jpg

Olympic Island bridge

2011720--Group_of_swimmers_at_Hanlan's_Point.jpg

Swimming at Hanlan's Point

2011719-Island-rcyc-1923-f1266_it1055.jpg

Royal Canadian Yacht Club

2011719-Island-aquatic-f1257_s1057_it0137.jpg

Island Aquatic

2011719-Island-Durnan's-boathouse-f1244_it0165a.jpg

Durnan's Boathouse

2011719-Island-garbage-collection-1929-s0372_ss0070_it0315.jpg

Garbage collection the old fashioned way

2011719-Island-tents-1929-s0372_ss0070_it0318.jpg

Island tents

2011719-Islands-picnics-1929-s0071_it5065.jpg

Picnickers

2011719-Island-turner-baths-1928-s0372_ss0001_it0856.jpg

The Turner Baths

2011719-island-houses-1929-s0372_ss0070_it0317.jpg

Island Homes

1930s

2011719-Islands-aerial2-1930-f1244_it6052.jpg

Aerial view

2011719-Island-airport-opening-f1244_it4590.jpg

Airport opening

2011719-island-lakeshore-house-1932-f1231_it1117.jpg

Lakeshore House

2011719-Island-baordwalk-1938-s0372_ss0052_it2000.jpg

Island Boardwalk

1940s

2011721-Island_Airport_and_Centre_Island_Toronto_1944.jpg

Island Airport

1970s

2011719-Island-train-1970s-f1257_s1057_it0159.jpg

Centre Island train

2011719-Island-airport-ferry-1970-s1465_fl0330_it0009.jpg

Airport ferry

2011719-island-ferry-1970-s1465_fl0330_it0010.jpg

Island ferry

2011719-Island-hanlan's-1970-s1465_fl0330_it0013.jpg

Hanlan's Point

2011719-island-sunset-70-s1465_fl0314_it0038.jpg

Sunset

The 2000's

2011720--Centre_Island_Beach_Toronto_2010.jpg

Centre Island Beach

2011720-Toronto_skyline_July_2010.jpg

Toronto Skyline from 2010

Lead photo by

Toronto Archives and the Wikimedia Commons
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

35 beautiful places in Toronto you need to visit at least once

The surprisingly radical history of that church they built the Toronto Eaton Centre around

These were the most entertaining former Citytv news hosts in Toronto

A visual history of the Toronto Islands

The Canadian spy agency is hiring in Toronto and you can make over $100k

This is what Yonge and Dundas looked like in the 1970s

Toronto pony cops take down men at gunpoint outside Etobicoke mall

Spoof TTC notices are popping up around Toronto making fun of route detours