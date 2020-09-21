This is what streetcars used to look like in Toronto

With a history that dates all the way back to the horse-drawn cars of the 1860s, the streetcar is the foundation upon which Toronto's transit system is built. There might not be as many routes as there once were, but they're still a crucial element of the modern TTC.

The earliest streetcars weren't operated by the TTC, which was founded in 1920 as the Toronto Transportation Commission ("transportation" would change to "transit" in 1954).

Prior to the advent of our current transit agency, Toronto was serviced by a variety of other companies, including (but not limited to) the Toronto Street Railways (1861-91), the Toronto Railway Company (1891-1921), and the Toronto Suburban Railway Company (1894-1911).

With the introduction of the Peter Witt cars in 1921, our streetcar history becomes somewhat easier to follow. The tremendous durability of these vehicles has meant that only a few different vehicle models have run along our rails for the last century.

Following the introduction of the Peter Witt cars, Toronto first batch of Presidents' Conference Committee (PCC) streetcars are introduced in 1938. They would stay in service until 1995, which is remarkable when you think about it.

In and around the middle of that period, the Witt cars were retired in 1965. With the rise of subway transportation in the city, a plan to abandon Toronto's streetcar program was hatched in the 1960s, but it was ultimately cancelled in 1972.

Following the PCC cars, the Canadian Light Rail Vehicle (CLRV) was introduced in 1977 and the Articulated Light Rail Vehicle (ALRV) in 1987.

The streetcars of today barely resemble those of the late 19th century, but they share a common history that's defined Toronto has one of North America's lasting trolley towns.

Behold, what Toronto streetcars looked like back in the day.