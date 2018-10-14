This is what Jarvis Street looked like from the 1890s to the 1960s

The measure of difference on Jarvis is something to behold, particularly because there remain just a few hints at what it all used to look like.

Prior to the 1940s, Jarvis Street was probably the most beautiful in all of Toronto, lined with the mansions of some of Toronto's wealthiest families.

And then, in 1947, the street was forever changed when many of its trees were ripped out to widen it for increased automobile traffic. While the project might have been necessary to accommodate a growing city, it's sad to think of what was lost in the process.

Here's what Jarvis Street has looked like through the years.

1890s

1900s

1910s

1920s

1930s

1940s

1950s

1960s