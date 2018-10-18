This is what Yonge and Queen used to look like

Yonge and Queen has always been a hub in Toronto since the turn of the century when both City Hall and the Timothy Eaton Co. took up residence nearby. Oddly, not much has changed in this capacity as Viljo Revell's City Hall and the Eaton Centre are still draws to the area.

All of the land to the northwest of the intersection was owned by Timothy Eaton throughout much of 20th century, and even before the Eaton Centre, there existed a complex of buildings related to his retail operation.

With the construction of Toronto's downtown shopping mall in the 1970s, the streetscape in the area underwent profound change, but a walk along Yonge today reveals that a number of buildings on the east side of street are still in existence.

Here's a visual history of the intersection of Yonge and Queen.