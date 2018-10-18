Yonge Queen Toronto

This is what Yonge and Queen used to look like

This is what Yonge and Queen used to look like

Words by Staff
Updated 5 hours ago
Photos by

The Toronto Archives, unless noted. With files from Derek Flack.

Yonge and Queen has always been a hub in Toronto since the turn of the century when both City Hall and the Timothy Eaton Co. took up residence nearby. Oddly, not much has changed in this capacity as Viljo Revell's City Hall and the Eaton Centre are still draws to the area.

All of the land to the northwest of the intersection was owned by Timothy Eaton throughout much of 20th century, and even before the Eaton Centre, there existed a complex of buildings related to his retail operation.

With the construction of Toronto's downtown shopping mall in the 1970s, the streetscape in the area underwent profound change, but a walk along Yonge today reveals that a number of buildings on the east side of street are still in existence.

Here's a visual history of the intersection of Yonge and Queen.

20110103-1890-YongeNorthofQueen1890.jpg

A photo from the 1890s, early history for Toronto.

20101227-1908-Streetcar_at_Yonge_and_Queen_Streets.jpg

Commuters board the streetcar, early 1900s.

20101220-1910-QueenYongeWilliamJames.jpg

Streetcars roll through, 1910s.

20101220-1913-BankofMontrealYongeQueen.jpg

The Bank of Montreal, 1910s.

20100822-TramsatQueenandYonge1920s.jpg

More streetcar commuters, 1920s.

2011211-eatons1920syq.jpg

A rendering for the Eaton's Store, which would go on to become today's Eaton Centre, 1920s.

2011211-yq1929.jpg

Looking North on Yonge from Queen, 1929.

20100227-pc-simpsons-sml.jpg

What will become the Bay building, 1920s.

20101214-1949_Toronto_TTC_YongeSubwayConstruction1towardsQueen.jpg

Early construction for the Yonge line subway, 1940s.

2011211-loews.jpg

Streetcar tracks at night, 1950s.

20100926-70s-yonge-queen.jpg

Postcard from 1970s. Image via CanadaGood

2011211-queen80s.jpg

An image of Queen Street. Note the tower at 1 Dundas West is now constructed, 1980s.

2011211-queenTH.jpg

The Elgin Theatre sign, 1980s.

20101011-90sYonge_northQueen.jpg

Looking along Yonge Street, 1990s.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what the TTC's old Fishbowl buses looked like

What happened to Terminal 2 at Pearson Airport?

5 small towns near Toronto to visit this fall

This is what Yonge and Queen used to look like

Toronto police start to crack down on illegal weed dispensaries

Huge demand for cannabis causing supply and delivery delays in Ontario

Toronto shutting down Gardiner Expressway for 3 days next week

Toronto's newest bridge has now been put into place