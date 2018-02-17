The top 5 bakeries in Scarborough

The top bakeries in Scarborough take bread and pastries to another level. Their creations span across cultures but the formula is the same: flour plus oven equals delectable baked goods.

Here are my picks for the top bakeries in Scarborough.

An Italian shop that’s been at Kingston and Sheppard since 2004, Lamanna’s beautiful desserts include tiny sospiri pastries, lavish custom cakes and traditional panna cotta.

With some of the best baklava in the city, this Middle Eastern bakery located just steps away from Ellesmere subway station makes renowned sweets that are sure to satisfy your Lebanese dessert cravings.

The miso butter tarts from this Asian bakery are so innovative and so tasty they’ll have you addicted. Located at Midland and Mcnicoll, they also bake adorable maracons designed with the face of your favourite cartoon characters (read: Totoro).

Located in a mall on Pharmacy, this Italian bakery is the place to go for delicious traditional cannoli that come filled with flavours like vanilla, chocolate, and Nutella, plus tons of Italian-style cupcakes and cakes.

There are so many tasty things at this bakery at Kennedy and Lawrence, it’s hard to choose what to get. Between the pretzels, the 140-layered strudels, danishes, and croissants, you may be at this Eastern European bakery all day.