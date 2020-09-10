The transformation of Toronto's skyline from 1880 to today
There's few more obvious ways to track the growth of a city than by charting the transformation of its skyline.
Perhaps this is especially the case with a city like Toronto, where developments have seemed to come in major stages, whether this be the rise of the Royal York Hotel in the late 1920s, the Toronto Dominion Centre in the late 60s, or the addition of the CN Tower in the mid-70s.
The photos below speak mostly for themselves in this capacity. Toronto now boasts one of the most impressive skylines in the world, but if you go back to the outset of the 1960s, there's nary a modern building in sight. We are a thoroughly contemporary city in this capacity.
Behold, the transformation of the Toronto skyline from 1880 to today.
