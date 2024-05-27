Toronto's most famous and important book store is facing eviction

The oldest queer bookshop in Toronto — for that matter, in the world — is facing eviction due to a mounting debt.

Since opening its doors in 1970, Glad Day Bookshop has stood as a safe and informative space for the city's queer community and allies — making it not only the oldest bookstore (full stop) in Toronto, but the oldest queer bookshop in the world.

The bookstore now faces an uncertain future, however, as a recent post on the business' Instagam announces that Glad Day faces imminent eviction and permanent closure if they're unable to pay a debt that's been mounting for several years.

"Glad Day has reached a crisis point," the post's caption reads.

"We have been going into debt almost every month for the last 2 years," the caption reads, explaining that, since Covid-19 subsidies were cut, the business has frequently been short on rent, struggling to make ends meet.

"Our landlord has been patient but if we are unable to provide him with a lump sum payment of $100,000 in July, we will be evicted," the post reads.

There's still an opportunity to save the bookstore, though.

According to the post, Glad Day's landlord has agreed to a one-year rent reduction to get back on their feet if they're able to pay the lump sum of $100,000 by July.

So, Glad Day's plan is to fundraise $300,000 to not only meet their landlord's demands, but create a nest egg to be able to consult their communities and lay plans to potentially relocate the store.

With small businesses seemingly closing left and right in the city, it's a scary time to see a major institution — especially one that's so important to so many — on the verge of collapse.

Then again, though, there's something to be said for solidarity, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if the community that Glad Day's spent the past five decades uplifting in Toronto were able to save the business in its time of need.

The bookstore is currently accepting donations through their website, and they also have a list of different ways you can help, like grabbing a drink at their in-house bar, listed there, too.

Glad Day Bookshop is located at 499 Church.