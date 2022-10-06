Production company that's been entertaining Toronto for 25 years is calling it quits

One last production from a company that's been entertaining Toronto for a quarter of a century will soon take place, and then that's it for good.

Ross Petty Productions has been putting on a live musicals in Toronto for 25 years, but now the company as a whole is calling it quits forever.

They're bidding goodbye to their audience with a farewell production entitled Peter's Final Flight: The Pan-Tastical Family Musical.

They've been performing at the Elgin Theatre this entire time, and now that will be the final venue for this last-ever production. Ross Petty will reprise his role as Captain Hook for a final time.

"Frankly, I missed the boos! I'm looking forward to playing havoc with the audience one last time. The Elgin will reverberate with cheers, sing-alongs, ad-libs, boos and great singing and dancing from some of Canada's finest musical theatre performers," said Ross Petty.

Ross Petty Productions has been putting on holiday family musicals in Ontario for 25 years, retelling fairy tales with lots of audience participation.

Over the years, they've starred people like Bret "Hitman" Hart, Ernie "Mr. Dressup" Coombs and Fred Penner. Now, the company is closing down because its founder is finally retiring for good.

"My goal was always to be able to celebrate our 25th Anniversary at the Elgin Theatre and then retire," Petty tells blogTO.

"I decided to continue with two virtual productions in 2020 and 2021 which were successful in that they reached all of Canada and beyond. With Peter's Final Flight, I look forward to finally being able to reach my 25th live show. And to play my favourite character, Captain Hook, one last time."

Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased by phone or online, and Peter's Final Flight runs from December 2, 2022 to January 7, 2023 at the Elgin Theatre.