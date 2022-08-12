Toronto location of art store with 100-year reputation is permanently closing

Artists in Toronto should be rushing to get their last supply runs in as it's been announced that one of the most popular art stores in the city will soon be closing.

Curry's Artists Materials has been a fixture on West Queen West for years, part of the strip mall that faces the Drake Hotel.

They sell pretty much any materials you could need to make art, including canvas, inks, pastels and drawing supplies, and the business as a whole has been operating since 1911.

The store let people know around the end of July that the West Queen West shop would be closing, advertising discounts on social media.

People reacted to one of their first posts announcing the news in almost oddly small print, with much larger lettering letting them know online shopping is always open.

"That's like my favorite store like ever," one person commented, another commenting, "This is concerning."

"I've driven from Scarborough to your Toronto stores, first to Yonge street, then when that closed to Dundas Street, then when that closed to Queen West," someone commented.

"Even though I found the store wasn't stocked as well as it could be. I tell my friends that Curry's is my 'candy shop.' Very disappointed. I don't buy art supplies online. Goodbye Curry's."

The shop has made several successive posts about the closing on social media, each advertising discounts deepening from 25 to 30 per cent, saying "everything must go."

The last day for the West Queen West location of Curry's is August 15.