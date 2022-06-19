Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
intangible adorations toronto

Toronto is getting a mysterious travelling social experiment this summer

Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
An eerie and mysterious social experiment is going to be roaming around Toronto this summer in the form of a roaming immersive theatrical experience.

It's called the Intangible Adorations Caravan, and much more than an art piece and a film projected from a flatbed truck, it's a powerful statement on disability arts.

Theatre, film, science, fantasy, biography, disability, carnival and circus all come together for the rolling project.

At nightfall, the "caravan" will roll into different Toronto neighbourhoods to unleash a multi-sensory, interactive, accessible experience for anyone who can catch it.

The hour-long experience will have a loose narrative, where the main artist Lisa Anita Wegner adopts a mysterious persona of "The Icon," who travels through space and time using portals.

There should be arresting projections and performance on the truck, and sensory elements that involve light, sound and even smells.

Wegner identifies as a Mad and disabled artist, and collaborated with Mad, disabled and neurodivergent creators on the project. ASL/Deaf interpretation and live audio description will be seamlessly incorporated so that people with disabilities and those who are Deaf, Blind, or low-vision are centred as the immediate audience. The project is also free to view.

Upcoming performances will take place June 22 at Neilson Park Creative Centre and September 7 and Stan Wadlow Park. You can also check the Facebook page for Mighty Brave Productions for more upcoming dates.

Intangible Adorations Caravan
