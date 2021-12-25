Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto museums

Toronto museums are shutting down until at least next year

Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you were hoping to spend some time off roaming a Toronto museum, you're out of luck when it comes to some: a few places are shutting down until at least next year.

MOCA, the Bata Shoe Museum and The Gardiner Museum have all posted announcements stating they'll be temporarily closed.

MOCA just announced on Dec. 23 they'd be shutting down Dec. 24 due to rising case numbers. They're planning on staying closed until Jan. 5.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and look forward to welcoming you back to MOCA as soon as possible," the museum wrote in an Instagram post.

Bata Shoe Museum made a similar move, announcing on Dec. 23 that they'd be closing as of Dec. 24 at 3 p.m., also citing the rise in cases. No set date for reopening was included in the announcement.

"The museum will continue to offer engaging online content and virtual programming until we can welcome you back safely into the museum," the museum wrote on Instagram, suggesting checking their website continually for the most up-to-date information.

The Gardiner, a ceramics museum, had been a bit earlier to the game, posting about their decision to close temporarily on Dec. 22 and putting out a full statement. The museum and restaurant Clay inside have been temporarily closed as of Dec. 23.

"Our top priority at this time is the health and safety of our frontline staff who work closely with the public as well as those who commute to and from work using public transit," reads the Gardiner's statement.

"We wanted to remove that layer of stress so our team can enjoy a restful holiday season," Gardiner executive director and CEO Kelvin Browne tells blogTO.

In their statement, they note that you can view their full collection online, and also refer people to their YouTube channel. They're going to wait for more information and plan to reevalute their approach to reopening in January, not giving a firm date yet.

Lead photo by

Scott Norsworthy

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Toronto woman wants to share the love and got a billboard to show it

Toronto museums are shutting down until at least next year

John Mulaney snubs Toronto after three missed shows and fans are furious

Someone in Toronto created a portrait of Justin Bieber using 150 Timbiebs

Toronto's most famous comedy club returns this weekend at a brand new location

Distillery District causes uproar over plan to turf 70 artists from their Toronto studios

Toronto shop owner says landlord is asking for $100k in rent and he may have to close

Toronto is getting breathtaking light installations this winter