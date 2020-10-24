Toronto just got a massive outdoor mural with work from almost 100 artists

A massive mural spanning approximately two city blocks has just taken over the Beaches.

The construction site for a new sewage purification plant at Lakeshore and Coxwell has never looked prettier thanks to a project from Wallnoize.

What used to be a tagged-up barrier surrounding the construction is now home to a tidal wave of 95 murals.

Completed last week, the city-funded mural jam was run in partnership with StreetARToronto and the surrounding Coxwell community.

According to Wallnoize's head coordinator Angel Carrillo, the entire length of the wall, which runs north to south, took about four weeks to finish.

"We started off with 60 artists and then I was like, why don't we just go end to end with it. Why not," said Carrillo.

Wallnoize, which Carrillo started as a hub a decade ago to bring graffiti to the forefront of the art scene, has run similar city projects before (like the 40-artist beautification of Ravina Gardens in 2016), but none as large as this.

The 95 artists this time around ran the gamut from prominent muralists to street artists from all backgrounds.

"It's kind of cool to see graffiti artists working with more contemporary artists, sharing the space, seeing how they interact with one another," he said.

The theme of the Beach-side project was, appropriately, Water. The murals will, hopefully, stay up for the next two years, until the purification plant is complete and the construction barriers come down.

"I think it was a tough year, so it's good that people had an outlet."