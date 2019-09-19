Toronto mans discuss their near-Drake experiences in hilarious comedy sketch

Roughly 100 per cent of all Torontonians know someone who knows Drake. Ask around. It's a thing.

Despite this, few people can say they've actually met the Grammy-winning rap star personally. Those who have will brag about it for the rest of their lives. Those who haven't will instead hang onto that one time they almost met Drake.

"Everyday, 1 in 3 Torontonians will talk about their near-Drake

experience," reads the caption of a video published online this week by the people behind CBC's new sketch comedy series Tallboyz.

In it, four Toronto comedians tell stories of how they "could have met Drake" that one time, but didn't, making for a sketch that is both painfully-reflective and hilarious.

Everyday, 1 in 3 Torontonians will talk about their near-@Drake experience... pic.twitter.com/KT41cYTDTb — TallBoyz on CBC (@TallBoyzIsAShow) September 18, 2019

"Mans finished working a 12-hour shift when my boy linked me and said 'Yo, come through, this party about to be litty, TRUST!'" says Guled Abdi, one of the new TV show's stars. "Fell asleep though."

"Next ting, woke up to bare missed calls and a picture of him," Abdi continues, shaking his head mournfully. "I could have met Drake."

The other three members of the Tallboyz (previously known as TallBoyz II Men) share similarly woeful tales.

"I just left a pop-up dispensary and I was on my way to a pop-up art installation," says comedian Vance Banzo in the video. "When I arrived, the crowd was buzzing and a black SUV was leaving... I just missed him."

Franco Nguyen talks about how he quit American Apparel in 2008, only for Drake to shop there in 2009, while Tim Blair states "I ride a bike, he rides a bike, so yeah."

Best show on CBC right now hands down, @TallBoyzIsAShow are hilarious, catch their premiere streaming on CBC right now😂 https://t.co/rIwSjWC5Ds — Andrew Packer (@andpacker) September 18, 2019

It's this kind of Toronto-bred but universally-funny content that has masses of people comparing Tallboyz to the iconic Canadian sketch series The Kids in The Hall (the fact that KITH star Bruce McCulloch is a producer also likely helps).

The new series is only one episode in after premiering on CBC September 17, but it's already garnering rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

It's also getting plenty of local love from Toronto institutions that have worked with members of the sketch group for years, such as Second City, the Toronto Fringe Festival, Comedy Bar, Bad Dog Theatre, Humber College and JFL.

Mark my words, this is one CanCon sitch to keep an eye on... if only to laugh your face off every Tuesday night.