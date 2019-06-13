Arts
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dundas west open air museum

Toronto just got a new museum dedicated to street art

Arts
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One Toronto neighbourhood is becoming an open-air museum.

Local and international artists have graffiti-ed Little Portugal, part of a beautification project spearheaded by Creativo Arts Collective, Lula Lounge and local BIAs.

Dundas West Open Air Museum's official launch is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Three Sisters Mural (1532 Dundas Street West), but viewers can enjoy the street art at any time they're strolling around the neighbourhood. 

The perimeter of the museum spans from Lansdowne Avenue on the west, College Street on the north, Bathurst Street on the east and the Union Pearson Express railway tracks on the south.

For people that want a self-guided tour of the artwork, there is a map that marks where each piece is located. There are also guided tours, which can be booked in advance.

Lead photo by

Lisa deJong

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Toronto just got a new museum dedicated to street art

Banners placed in a Toronto park in honour of missing and murdered indigenous women

Artscape Weston Common is Toronto's newest arts hub

Power Ball lived up to the hype as Toronto's epic arts party

Toronto neighbourhood upset after popular mural ordered painted over

Giant white figures have just appeared in the Distillery District

Win tickets to Power Ball

Toronto is getting a museum dedicated to breakups