Toronto just got a new museum dedicated to street art

One Toronto neighbourhood is becoming an open-air museum.

Local and international artists have graffiti-ed Little Portugal, part of a beautification project spearheaded by Creativo Arts Collective, Lula Lounge and local BIAs.

Dundas West Open Air Museum's official launch is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Three Sisters Mural (1532 Dundas Street West), but viewers can enjoy the street art at any time they're strolling around the neighbourhood.

The perimeter of the museum spans from Lansdowne Avenue on the west, College Street on the north, Bathurst Street on the east and the Union Pearson Express railway tracks on the south.

For people that want a self-guided tour of the artwork, there is a map that marks where each piece is located. There are also guided tours, which can be booked in advance.