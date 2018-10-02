Someone is making a book about one of Toronto's worst malls

This ugly shopping centre on the corner of Dufferin and Dupont is being documented in a book, and the author wants your help to do it.

You may recognize artist Shari Kasman’s oddly heartwarming yet desolate portraits of the Galleria Mall from her postcards. They sometimes grace countertops near cash registers at the likes of small businesses in the area.

The artist lives in the area, and has dedicated herself to documenting the strangely pleasing (if somewhat unattractive) uniformity of the mall’s design through photography.

Now that the local landmark that’s been around since 1972 is close to its demise, Kasman has started a Kickstarter to compile her work on the subject of the Galleria in a book.

It’s going to be called Galleria: The Mall That Time Forgot and will include over 100 wittily captioned photographs shot in the year between July 2013 and 2014, as well as historical information about the mall, random shopping mall facts and memories of the Galleria from community members.

The campaign runs until October 25. Backers can receive copies of the book, postcards, posters, and bookmarks depicting Galleria’s signature brown floor tiles for donations starting at even a few dollars.

The book should be ready to ship around December.