Huge Banksy street art exhibit coming to Toronto

This summer an unauthorized touring exhibit that's all about the art of Banksy is coming to Toronto.

The 80 work-exhibition, The Art of Banksy, from the unknown English artist and activist will land at 213 Sterling Road and open on June 13.

According to the exhibition website "The majority of paintings in this exhibition were originally exhibited and sold in some of Banksy’s seminal shows including ‘Turf Wars’ in East London in 2003 and ‘Barely Legal’ in Los Angeles in 2006.

In 2016, this touring exhibition went to Melbourne. It is curated by Banksy's former business manager Steve Lazarides, who told a journalist at the time that the show was unauthorized — meaning that it was created without Banksy's consent.

At the time it was reported that Banksy was unhappy with the exhibit.

"This is a one of a kind exhibition – you will never again have the opportunity to see so many works in one place. Once the exhibition is over, the artwork will be returned to 40 different art collectors around the world, and the chances that they will be displayed together again in the future are extremely slim,” said Lazarides, on the exhibition's website.

Like most exclusive events, American Express cardholders get first dibs. The advance tickets go on sale May 7 at banksyexhibit.com. Everyone else can take a stab at them on May 12 at 10 a.m.