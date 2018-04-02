Arts
Harbourfront Centre is $1 million behind in paying its rent

Beloved waterfront destination Harbourfront Centre is $1,391,621 behind in rent and taxes owed to the city according to the Toronto Star.

A report from the city outlines how a number of factors have contributed to the debt, including a $16 million dollar backlog in repairs, property tax increases on a nearby parking lot, and lack of support from public and private funding sources.

A working group formed by the city has stepped in to recommend forgiving the almost $1 million in debt and applying a $427,286 one-time grant to help Harbourfront Centre get back on its feet.

Part of the deal stipulates that Harbourfront will need to submit a business plan outlining how the organization intends to pay its taxes going forward.

The Harbourfront Centre has been under a 99-year lease to the city since 1997.

Hector Vasquez

