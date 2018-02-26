Arts
Author giving new book away in Toronto's Little Free Libraries

Some write for money, others write because they have a message to share with the world. One author is clearly of the latter, as he's chosen to leave copies of his new book in Little Free Libraries around the city.

Elan Mastai took to Twitter today to express his appreciation for the beloved miniature libraries peppered all over Toronto on the front lawn of homeowners.

His newest novel, All Our Wrong Today's, was published earlier this month and tells the story of Tom, man from an idyllic version of 2016 who suddenly finds himself stuck in our crappy version of 2016 (aka the worst year ever) and must make sense of his new reality.

It was just recently that Little Free Libraries seemed to be under threat before Mayor John Tory had to step in and calm the near pandemonium the controversy had caused.

Now bibliophiles can look forward to finding Mastai's novel somewhere in between the books about Canadian geese and loads of erotic fiction.

Lead photo by

Elan Mastai

