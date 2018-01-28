12 photo printing options in Toronto

Photo printing in Toronto can be a hit or miss. If you're looking for quick and easy service, kiosks at places like Costco and Walmart will do the job. Those looking for developers who process high quality prints, on the other hand, will have to seek out a small stable of experts.

Here's where to go to get your photos printed in Toronto.

With one-hour processing and same day printing, this photo lab has you covered. They can also process your 35mm or 120 mm film in colour.

This camera store near Queen and Church has every service you need, from processing your film to printing your digital media messages that range rom locket-sizes to 44-inch posters.

If you want to keep it simple, this lab in the Beaches has a Kodak kiosk where you can insert your USB stick to get your photos printed immediately. Otherwise they have Epson printers with different options like fine art or canvas prints.

This Etobicoke store only processes and prints digital media, but they're quick and will can usually have some glossy prints ready for you by the end of the day.

This Queen West mainstay offers services for all types and sizes of film – from 135mm to 110. Using the wet lab process, photos printed at this lab are ensured a vibrant and colourful finish.

Specializing in film processing and printing, this store near King and Spadina has a quick turnaround time and offers a 10 percent discount on those who pre-pay when they drop off their film.

A great option if you're trying to print some vibrant digital photos. Just south of Yonge and Bloor, this store offers regular sizes and enlarged prints as well as square format, if you're trying to print some photos from IG. Turnaround time here is a quick one hour.

Near Yonge and St. Clair, this print store has a mix of digital and film services with a 10 percent discount for clients with student IDs.

This lab in the Yonge Eglinton Centre has a well-rounded list of services that include digital prints and film development for your 35mm or 120mm, plus disposable camera prints and a variety of wall art styles.

This store in the Path offers basic photo printing services as well as customized photo gift options, in case you want to print your photo on a shirt or a coaster.

You can get your prints done in Roncesvalles at this photo lab that does film affordable processing and digital prints in standard sizes.

This popular camera shop with a location near Queen and Church offers a wide variety of photo printing services, from self-serve Fuji kiosks to canvas wraps to high quality Baryta prints.